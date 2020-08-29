Vigil held outside Christus Spohn South for USPS worker battling COVID in the ICU

Postal workers from all across the Coastal Bend were invited to the prayer vigil, where family and friends alike joined together in a show of faith.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family, friends and co-workers of Rick Longoria gathered outside Christus Spohn Hospital South with held hands and bowed heads in a special prayer vigil.

The family of Longoria said he is an employee with the United States Postal Service and has has been inside the ICU battling the coronavirus for 28 days. His family telling us that there is still hope.

"Prayers are super powerful and slowly, but surely, we will get through this," sister-in-law Elizabeth Longoria said. "And with friends and family, all his postal friend workers, I don't feel like there is anything we can't do to get him through this hard time."