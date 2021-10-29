Vigil planned Saturday for 8-year-old Kendrick Lee at apartments where brothers found abandoned

The community is coming together outside the Houston apartment where the victim's brothers were found abandoned with his skeletal remains nearby.

A vigil is planned for Saturday for Kendrick Lee, the 8-year-old boy found murdered inside the Houston-area apartment where his three brothers were abandoned months ago.

Outside the family's apartment on Green Crest Drive, there's a growing memorial.

The community is coming together at the apartment complex where Harris County deputies found the boys after the 15-year-old called for help. They say Kendrick's skeletal remains had been in the home for nearly a year.

“I think the biggest thing we need is to seek resources for the kids that are dealing with the same types of situations," said Capo Joe, a community activist in Alief.

He’s helping to organize the vigil for Lee.

“We just want to let them know that they do have big brothers and big sisters out here in the Alief community, that we right here, all they have to do is contact us and reach out," he said.

KHOU 11 News is learning more about the timeline in the case. The older brother told investigators he found Kendrick dead the week before Thanksgiving.

Days before the holiday last year, the mother, Gloria Williams and her boyfriend Brian Coulter left town.

Luling Police Chief W.J. "Bill" Sala said Coulter was arrested at the Bucee's there because he was high and carrying a loaded pistol.

“He told the officer that he was tired because they had driven from Houston to San Antonio and San Antonio, on the way back to Houston, all in the same day," Sala said.

Williams was with him, but no kids.

Coulter spent six days in jail before bonding out.

Coulter’s family tells KHOU 11:

“We are deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded. This is not who we raised our son to be. Our hearts and prayers go out to those brave children. We did not know the children involved but we are praying for the soul of the child that passed, his remaining siblings and family, and all affected by this horrible tragedy. Our relationship with Brian has been distant for years. We have nothing productive to contribute to this conversation that has not already been shared with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Our family asks for privacy at this time as we grieve this terrible situation."

Meantime, the community… trying to process a horrific case and help other kids.

“We just have to make sure we find the other little Kendricks and make sure that they speak out," said Joe.

The vigil planned for Saturday is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside the apartments where the children lived.