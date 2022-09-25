Vigils will be held for London ISD students involved in ATV crash

The first vigil will start at 7:30pm outside the Driscoll Children's Hospital on Alameda and the second will follow at 8pm at Christus Spohn Hospital on Shoreline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London ISD students to the hospital.

The information is limited at this time on the students conditions.

County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be happening this evening on Sunday, September 25.

"These young people were in a serious ATV accident. Please pray for them." Chesney said.

Participants are encouraged to take their phones, candles or a flashlight for the prayer.

