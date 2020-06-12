Family grateful for 'miracle' | Houston real estate agent still unconscious but alive, safe

Violet Mackrizz, 59, has been reunited with her family and is being cared for in the intensive care unit at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The family of a Houston realtor who went missing for several days before resurfacing in Louisiana are thankful to everyone who aided in the search.

As of Sunday, 59-year-old Violet Mackrizz remains unconscious at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed. She's being cared for in the hospital's intensive care unit, the family said.

Violet was reported missing on Dec. 3 after she didn't return home from work and wasn't responding to calls from her family, friends or co-workers.

Her relatives, including her son and brother, went to social media asking anyone with information regarding her whereabout to please come forward. The family even hired a private investigator to aid in the search, and Texas Equusearch joined in to help over the weekend.

Update: 59-year-old northwest Harris County resident Violet Marie Mackrizz was located safe and sound. Thank you for your concern and for helping get the word out. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 5, 2020

The search finally ended Saturday, when Violet was found unconscious but alive in the backseat of her car in the neighboring state. HCSO hasn't released any details about who found her, just confirmed that she was safe and in the hospital getting treatment.

Juan Mackrizz, her brother, released the following statement:

"I can hardly express enough words of gratitude to all of you who provided abundance of love and care when the news of Violet's missing came out. I am deeply touched with the multiple of demonstrations of solidarity and compassion.

Your prayers, calls, messages, donations and unconditional love made the miracle happen; Violet was found unconscious but alive inside her car this morning in Louisiana. She was transported to St. Patrick's hospital in Lake Charles where she remains in intensive care yet still unconscious. We do not know how she ended in Louisiana or any other details of this tragedy at this time. I will keep posting updates on her condition. Once again thank you very much, we would not be able to find her without all your help. I am endless indebted to all of you."

NEW: a statement from Violet Mackrizz’s brother, Juan, saying she is still in the hospital in Lake Charles and unconscious. He says they do not know how she ended up in Lousiana. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/YxLhH11MtA — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) December 6, 2020