28-year-old mother of 9 killed in car crash; her father is shot to death days later

Ciera Berry, 28, died in a crash on I-95 in Springfield. Six days later, her dad was shot to death. She leaves behind nine children under the age of 13.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is struggling with twin tragedies after losing one family member in a car crash and then another in a fatal shooting less than a week later.

On May 9, 28-year-old Ciera Berry was killed on I-95 when she tried to change lanes, hit two cars, and ran off the side of the road. Her Nissan burst into flames while she was trapped inside. Berry's mother said two people saved her passenger, Crystal Nelson, but they were unable to pull Ciera from the flames.

Six days later, Berry's father, Miles Hall, was shot to death in a parking lot in Dumfries.

Ciera Berry leaves behind nine children. The youngest is just 2-months old, and her oldest is 12-years-old.

"The younger ones, they don't really know, they don't really understand," said Ciera's mother, Lisa Berry Winslow, who is caring for some of the children. "The older ones, they have their days."

Virginia State Police said speed and driver distraction were possible contributing factors to the crash. Police say neither Berry nor her passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Winslow said her daughter was a fun woman who loved dancing with her kids and taking them to the park. She is urging people to slow down and pay attention to the people driving near them, so other people don't have to experience the same thing.

Berry's funeral will be Saturday in Woodbridge.