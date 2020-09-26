Virtual car seat inspections available via Zoom courtesy of Driscoll Children's Hospital

By law, children younger than eight years old are required to be restrained in a car seat, unless they are taller than 4'9".

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you want to make sure you're up to date on those new guidelines, there is still time for a car seat check with Driscoll Children's Hospital. The hospital will be doing virtual inspections via Zoom.

It's all a part of National Child Passenger Safety week.

Experts will be able to connect with parents via Zoom and instruct adults on how to properly install the child safety seats, as well as the importance of registering those seats in the event of a recall.

By law, children younger than eight years old are required to be restrained in a car seat, unless they are taller than 4'9".