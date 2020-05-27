CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some information now for first responders in this area who are facing pressure and may need someone to talk to during these unprecedented times. There's now a virtual chat room that gives them a chance to talk with a licensed professional counselor about coping and destressing their lives.

"Leaving some of these sessions as open forum so they can just lay everything out on the table and talk about anything that's bothering them," Director Courtney Sanchez said.

This weekly live chat is free and open to first responders and their families here in the Coastal Bend. It happens every Tuesday in June from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Download the app and sign up here.

Meeting Number: 625-531-338

Password: CCMC1

