Vishal Raju Bhagat Foundation set to give away Thanksgiving meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Vishal Raju Bhagat Foundation will be giving away 500 meals on Thanksgiving day.

To follow CDC guidelines and COVID-10 safety precautions the meals will be available from 12:00 p.m. Thanksgiving day next to the Holiday Inn Bayfront Hotel on Shoreline Boulevard.

The meals will be distributed as a first come first serve basis. Each meal includes turkey, dressing, glazed ham, sweet potato soufflé, green bean casserole, hot roll, and pumpkin pie.

The foundation celebrates the life of Vishal Bhagat and carries his mission of fighting juvenile diabites through various ways including advoacy in the community and funding research.