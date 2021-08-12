Vision Zero strategy aims to help provide visibility to poorly lit intersections

At the Six Points intersection individuals can see the surrounding businesses in need of the revamp and revival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Councilman Ben Molina started Vision Zero with the goal of making the city more aware of its street surroundings.

Public Works Director Rolando Mata shares goal and makes it a priority to maximize safety wherever he can.

"That's the Vision Zero goal is to have zero fatalities," Mata said. "And then go from that point on and make sure that people understand where exactly they're at within each intersection. But most importantly it's having that zero fatality that we're looking for, that every life matters to us and we're trying to do anything and everything."

"Here we're making an investment into this special part of the area," Molina said. "And if you look at it as an investment, we're going to see a return on this. Right now, you've got a vacant building behind you. With these added little touches, it's going to help to attract new businesses and new growth to this area."

Mata adds that as the area grows, so does the need for visibility in the area.