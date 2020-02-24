CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday the Art Museum of South Texas played host to almost 500 students around the coastal bend for this year's Visionarios Youth Art Contest.

The event is for all students from first grade to seniors in high school. The competition has been going on for 19 years with different categories like wet media, mixed media, and photography.

This year students were asked to create a piece that they can connect with STEM. The Art Museum says that is what inspired this year's theme.

Out of the nearly 500 entries there will be 68 winners. Over $4,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

