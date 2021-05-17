Visit Corpus Christi creates new program to enhance visitors experience

Visit Corpus Christi is rolling out a new program called ‘Gulf Coasters’ aimed at enhancing the whole experience of visiting the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer you may see some brand-new golf carts on the beach and wonder who is that? Well they’re ‘Gulf Coasters’, a new program created by Visit Corpus Christi.

“Our brand-new initiative that our amazing executive team and experience leader imagined and designed and created in hopes of reaching out and engaging our leisure and group travelers outside of the normal visitors center,” said Leisure Engagement Manager, Sammi Ramon.

Ramon says they want visitors to see all that the city has to offer, not just the beaches.

“We want them to spend more time in Corpus Christi as opposed to being here Friday through Sunday and spend more time inside local attractions and inside those bars and restaurants,” said Ramon.

Ramon says Gulf Coasters will help visitors learn more about everything the Coastal Bend has to offer.

“Talking and engaging visitors and getting them super excited about all the different things that we’ve got going on in the Coastal Bend,” said Ramon.

Ramon says gulf coasters will start their initiatives at different beaches and eventually they will be all over Corpus Christi.

“We also would like some volunteers eventually stationed at the Corpus Christi International Airport, at our convention center when we have large conventions groups so there’s a couple opportunities for them to have fun and engage with everybody,” said Ramon.

With summer right around the corner, the program is rolling out just in time.

“Summer season is right around the corner and it gets super busy and exciting around here and we’re looking forward to seeing more people in the Corpus Christi area and on our beaches and in our stores and shops and all over the place,” said Ramon.

If you’re interested in being a ‘Gulf Coaster’, click here.

