Visit Corpus Christi launches tourism grant to elevate visitor experiences

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi has announced a new initiative the organization hopes will enhance the experience tourists have when they come to our city.

The Corpus Christi Tourism Grant is set up to assist businesses that cater to tourists. All they have to do is demonstrate how what they do offers a one-of-a-kind compelling visitor experience.

Visit Corpus Christi's CEO Brett Oetting is offering up to $5,000 to each eligible group, and newer businesses will be given a higher priority in the process.

"Having this may help somebody that has a great idea. It may motivate them to actually put it on paper, to go talk to the city about what it takes to get all of the necessary permits, and then that little $5,000 might be enough to make it a reality," he said.

This is a matching grant, meaning those who want the money will have to match the amount with their own funds.

