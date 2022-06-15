Help develop tourism plan with Visit Corpus Christi survey

Visit Corpus Christi is creating a plan for the future of Corpus Christi tourism and wants the community's input.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is a top Gulf Coast tourism destination and Visit Corpus Christi, the team that promotes all Corpus Christi has to offer, wants to develop a plan to increase tourism in the area.

That's where they need the community's help! The team has created a survey to help determine their marketing goals for the next five years.

Visit Corpus Christi wants to know how important tourism infrastructure, like sports stadiums and beaches, is to residents and how community members feel about the quality of these places.

The survey also asks about general feelings of tourism in the area and how it affects regular life.

The survey can be found here, and participants have the option to be entered into a drawing to win a family four-pack of tickets to one of several top Corpus Christi destinations including:

Texas State Aquarium

USS Lexington

Museum of Science and History

South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center

North Padre Island Glow Row Night Kayaking Tour

Visit Corpus Christi is a 501c6 Destination Management Organization contracted by the city of Corpus Christi. Their mission is "to create a better community by sharing Corpus Christi with the world," their website states. The organization is primarily funded through Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) paid by visitors while staying overnight in hotels and short-term rentals.

