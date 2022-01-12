Visit Corpus Christi wins two international awards

Visit C.C. Chief Marketing Officer Emily Zertuche said that the awards show that their marketing strategies of highlighting local attractions are working.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi has been doing amazing work in highlighting the Sparking City by the Sea.

The organization was recognized twice at the HSMAI Adrian Awards -- taking home gold for campaign marketing, and silver for innovative campaigning.

Their team told 3NEWS that winning the awards against 600 other organizations nationwide puts Corpus Christi on the map as the Gulf Coast Capital.

"Us being able to receive these awards is just showing that Corpus Christi is growing on a big scale and tourism is just increasing in the best way ever," said Visit C.C. Chief Marketing Officer Emily Zertuche.

She adds that the awards show that their marketing strategies of highlighting local attractions benefit both residents and tourists.

