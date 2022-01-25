Need a staycation? Port Aransas is your home away from home

There is plenty to do in Port Aransas and today is the perfect day to begin planning your staycation!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Let go of that holiday stress and start planning a vacation! You don't have to go far to find some peace.

Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day, which encourages everyone to take a moment to plan some time off. With gas prices increasing, why not choose a staycation at one of Texas' most popular tourist spots? We are talking about the beautiful Port Aransas.

From bike and surfboard rentals to their very own signature drinks, Port Aransas has family fun for everyone.

A new addition coming to the vacation destination city is ‘Glow Row’. It is a kayak experience like no other! Visitors and residents can kayak on crystal clear glass bottom kayaks that light up.

Night tours will begin this spring throughout summer and fall. It will be a guided tour, so no one gets lost!

Another adventure that awaits is new motor bikes. You can rent them by the day or hour, and you don’t even have to petal. The bikes go up to 20 miles per hour, you can cruise down the beach and even take them to San Jose Island.

For a look at everything Port Aransas has to offer, visit their website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.