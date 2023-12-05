Rodeo Corpus Christi takes a visit to Driscoll Children's Hospital

Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs was at Driscoll Children's Hospital Friday morning with some of the cowboys of Rodeo Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cowboys and cowgirls have been in town all week as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi.

Another part of the rodeo is the Kicking Up Kindness campaign.

Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs was at Driscoll Children's Hospital Friday morning with some of the cowboys of Rodeo Corpus Christi. They went to visit patients at the hospital, which is an annual tradition for those who put on the rodeo.

"We brought the whole crew with us and we're going to go visit some patients here and hopefully lift their days and teach them a little bit about rodeo to," she said.

Riggs told 3NEWS that she wants patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital to know that serving others can make all the difference.

