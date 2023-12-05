Rodeo Corpus Christi takes a visit to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cowboys and cowgirls have been in town all week as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi.
Another part of the rodeo is the Kicking Up Kindness campaign.
Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs was at Driscoll Children's Hospital Friday morning with some of the cowboys of Rodeo Corpus Christi. They went to visit patients at the hospital, which is an annual tradition for those who put on the rodeo.
"We brought the whole crew with us and we're going to go visit some patients here and hopefully lift their days and teach them a little bit about rodeo to," she said.
Riggs told 3NEWS that she wants patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital to know that serving others can make all the difference.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- No motive, leads after two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass, police say
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.