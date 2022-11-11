Visitation for San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano set for Friday

The ceremony will be held at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton starting at 4 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visitation is set for Betsy Mandujano, one of the two people killed in a wrong-way driver accident on the Harbor Bridge last week.

The 37-year old was a San Patricio County 911 dispatcher.

The Sinton resident graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 2003, and graduated from Del Mar College with a degree in criminal justice, according to her obituary.



Her visitation is scheduled from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mandujano was killed in a wrong-way driver crash on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 along with her friend and Navy veteran Mathew Banda.

Arrest warrants have identified 35-year-old Roxanne Palacios as the woman driving who caused the crash that night.