Visiting judge to decide on trial to remove Gonzalez as Nueces County DA

A petition was filed by a local conservative group to remove Gonzalez for several charges, including incompetence and official misconduct.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visiting judge could make a ruling this week deciding on a hearing for the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

A petition was filed by a local conservative group to remove Gonzalez for several charges, including incompetence and official misconduct.

The case is being overseen by visiting San Antonio Judge David Peoples.

Peoples held off on his ruling until the county attorney resubmitted the petition to decide if another hearing is necessary.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!