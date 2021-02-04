CHRISTUS Spohn adjusts visitor policy for COVID patients, others inside the hospital

Officials with CHRISTUS said high vaccination rates and declining coronavirus cases have expanded the opportunities for visitations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System began limiting the amount of visitors inside of their hospitals in order to protect patients and employees from the virus.

Now, the hospital system said it will re-evaluate those protocols and expand their visitor policy come Monday, April 5.

Officials announced that COVID-19 patients who aren't on treatments or procedures that generate aerosols will now be allowed one person while in the hospital. That one person will have to be protected, though, and receive education on the proper use and disposal.

A spokesperson will CHRISTUS said the expansion will allow for all other patients to have multiple support persons during their stay inside the hospital. The patients will also be allowed a visitor.

“We firmly believe in addressing both health and spiritual needs of our patients, and allowing family members to be at their bedside is a big part of meeting those needs,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “Because of the high vaccination rate in the Coastal Bend and declining COVID-19 cases, we believe the time is right to open the doors to the loved ones of those we are called to serve.”

COVID protocols will remain as masks, health screenings and social distancing are required upon entering the hospital.

