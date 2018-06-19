The rain along the coast and the beaches were not enough Tuesday to keep some people away.

"Yes I'm staying away, there are a few people out there though. Rudy: brave souls. Yes very brave there's a pretty good rip current right now," the visitor said

Mid-day at Bob Hall Pier and folks were still out braving the rain, the wind, and the rough waves.

"It's kind of scary cause you never know if you're gonna come back up or not," Jace Outlaw said.

Outlaw wasn't the only one out on the beach Tuesday enjoying the rough waves slamming on shore.

Daring swimmers who didn't mind the strong surf were out at the beach.

"It was rough because the water kept pushing me back and forth and the strong currents were pulling me back but then the strong waves pushed me back to shore," Outlaw said.

The weather didn't keep drivers off the beach either. The tide was low enough to leave a narrow swath of road up against the dunes.

While red flags were warning beachgoers of strong winds, strong currents, and large surf it wasn't enough to deter the swimmers.

"I don't want to I wanna get in the water," Outlaw said.

