Free tax preparations extended courtesy of VITA in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inevitable, but not necessarily enjoyable. That's the way many of us feel when it comes to paying our yearly taxes.

We may understand it, we might even support it, but we certainly don't have to like it. And when a reprieve comes along, we’re not above taking it.

Such is the case with the federal tax filing deadline authorized by the Internal Revenue Service. While the rest of the country now has until May 17 to get their tax documents returned, Texans have until June 15, a decision made following February’s winter storms.

That two-month extension means that there is still time for the United Way of the Coastal Bend’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to help with tax preparation for those who qualify.

According to Donna Hurley of the United Way of the Coastal Bend, “VITA is intended for low-to-moderate income taxpayers. The IRS sets an income limit of about $66,000, and this would be for 2020.”

The free service utilizes IRS-trained volunteers, made up this tax season of students from Texas A&M Corpus Christi and others in the community.

Given the year that is behind us, where many received both stimulus and unemployment checks, a fresh set of eyes to help look over a return is welcomed. It gives everyone a chance to make sure they take advantage of all the law allows in paying only what they owe.

“Folks are literally dropping off their documentation at one of these sites and then will be called when the return is finished,” says Hurley, “and they come back and are able to go over the return, sign it, and then we e-file it.”

Three of VITA’s four locations will now be accepting clients until June 5.

United Way offices (4659 Everhart Road)

Workforce Solutions near downtown (520 N. Staples Street)

Goodwill Industries (2961 Port Avenue)

The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi location inside the O’Connor Building (6300 Ocean Drive) will be available until May 2.

For business hours and a list of what you’ll need to bring along with you, just visit The UWCB website.

