Vital records can now be found at city hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're needing a copy of vital records like a birth or death certificate from the City of Corpus Christi, those documents are being moved to city hall.

Vital records were housed at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District, but they will now be on the first floor of city hall next to the utilities and business office.

In order to obtain a copy of a vital record you will need a valid state identification or drivers license.

