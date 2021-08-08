Vital records can now be found at city hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're needing a copy of vital records like a birth or death certificate from the City of Corpus Christi, those documents are being moved to city hall.
Vital records were housed at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District, but they will now be on the first floor of city hall next to the utilities and business office.
In order to obtain a copy of a vital record you will need a valid state identification or drivers license.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
- Recent survey says Corpus Christi is a 'hidden gem' for vacationing
- Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to hospital bed shortage in Kleberg County, disaster declaration issued
- Study shows 66% of school-age kids do not have COVID-19 immunity
- Widow details husband's death after not seeking treatment for COVID-19
- Man with COVID-19 was 'intentionally breathing on vulnerable family members,' assaulted woman and led police on chase, Aransas Pass PD says