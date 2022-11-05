'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary

Organizers stress the importance of teaching the history of community members buried in Bayview cemetery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event.

The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.

The history started with the 1812 war and went up to the Spanish-American war. Organizers stress the importance of knowing the history of community members buried in Bayview cemetery.

President of friends of old Bayview cemetery, Karen Howden spoke with 3NEWS and said, "There are veterans from the war of 1812, Texas revolution, Mexican war, civil war both union and confederate, the Indian campaigns, we have a buffalo soldier." She explained. "After that they are buried somewhere else but its full of community members, we have sheriffs' mayors and everyday folks."

Another interesting fact about Bayview Cemetary is it is the oldest federal military cemetary in the state of Texas.

