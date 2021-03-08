Mathis ISD confirms reports of injuries suffered by volleyball players

Family members sent in images to 3News of the injuries.

MATHIS, Texas — Officials with the Mathis Independent School District released a statement following reports of some volleyball players who suffered serious injuries to their hands.

Family members said one student-athlete suffered second-degree burns following bear crawls on the hot track last week.

The superintendent sent a statement to 3News confirming the district has received a report of injuries suffered by some volleyball players during practice.

"The Mathis Independent School District (“District”) has received a report of injuries suffered by some volleyball players during practice. The District takes all issues dealing with student injuries seriously. Further, the District shall cooperate with any regulatory agencies to ensure that this matter deserves the attention it deserves. The safety of the District’s students remains of upmost importance to the District personnel, and all employees will continue to follow all safety protocols developed by the District."

