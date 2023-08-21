Kleberg County judge issues voluntary evacuation order for Rivera, Baffin Bay, Loyola Beach

A tropical system is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Harold before making landfall in South Texas Tuesday morning.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has issued voluntary evacuation orders for low-lying areas of Rivera, Baffin Bay and Loyola Beach as a tropical system is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Harold and make landfall in South Texas Tuesday morning. NAS Kingsville has also ordered the evacuation of the RV park on the installation.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for much of the Coastal Bend that could bring a 1-3 ft. storm surge along the coast.

All county buildings will be closed Tuesday on Madrid's orders.

"As always during the risk for inclement weather, we 'plan for the worst and hope for the best'," Madrid said in a statement. "Nevertheless, Kleberg County will be standing by ready to assist anyone in need."

The National Hurricane Center has now labeled the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Expect, minor wind damage, power outages, localized flooding from heavy rainfall, 1-3 ft storm surge along the coast, and coastal flooding.

A tropical depression is likely in the Gulf of Mexico this evening. The conditions are conducive to developing into Tropical Storm Harold just before landfall Tuesday morning.

3NEWS Meteorologist Carly Smith contributed to this article.

