CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — According to the Nueces County ESD #3's Facebook page two firefighters were sent to the hospital after a major accident Saturday night on Highway 77 Kingsville.

It is unknown how the accident happened or who the two crew members.

They were sent to the Spohn Kleberg Hospital.

Stay with 3News as this is a developing story.

