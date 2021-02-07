YMCA seeking volunteers for summer camp

The demand for childcare has shot up dramatically, and even though they've got a full staff, a few more folks wouldn't hurt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this moment in time, life feels pretty normal. Summer almost feels like summer and kids can play with one another again.

This time last year, childcare services were only able to take in kids with parents working essential jobs.

"We went from 50 last year to 140 this year," said Nikkie Speaks, a coach and site-director at YMCA.

"People are going back to the workforce," said Gwen Ruppert, the Executive Director of the YMCA. "And they need the quality childcare for their children. A lot of families have two working parents."

At the YMCA, the demand for childcare has shot up dramatically, and even though they've got a full staff, a few more folks definitely wouldn't hurt.

"We have lifeguard positions, we've got different youth programs where we can also use staff," said Ruppert.

After all, the YMCA said they're here. They're open, and they're ready to give parents one less stress.

"I know since the pandemic, they've been on a screen or on a phone so that's why we don't allow electronics. We want them to make friends, go out, get some vitamin D and just be a kid," Speaks added.

They said employment opportunities are available right now on their website.

