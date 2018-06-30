Another family in the Coastal Bend is getting a new house Friday thanks to the group Habitat for Humanity.

Bijanka Castillo is a mom who wanted to give her children a permanent home after moving from apartment to apartment.

Castillo has already been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Corpus Christi when she applied for a house. Castillo found out she'd be getting home as she worked on the very house she would receive.

"I was like, what do you mean, this is your lot, and they were like, well, you already started working on it, and I'm like, well yeah, there was just foundation. That's all we started off with, and it went from me putting walls to painting," Castillo said.

"I mean it's hard to see how they live and to know that we're about to open an entire, huge new life for them and they're going to work just as hard to get there," board president Brooke Laclair said.

According to Castillo, she wants to continue to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity so she can pay it forward.

Organizers said their goal is ten houses a year for the community, but that relies on donations and land acquisitions.

