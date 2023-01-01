Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

Earlier this month many laid out thousands of Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now volunteers are needed to put them back in storage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause.

Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.

The wreath pick-up will begin this Thursday, January 5 at 9 in the morning. If you are able to make it, you are asked to meet in the middle of where the flags are.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.