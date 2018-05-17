What was once an empty space outside the Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood was transformed into a state-of-the-art playground Thursday, and it happened in just six hours.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for the brand new playground.

It was all made possible by Target and Kaboom, a national non-profit, along with hundreds of volunteers who were working since 6 a.m. to give the kids a fun and safe environment to play in.

After being considered an area affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend was given a grant from Kaboom.

"We know that not all kids have safe places to play," Project Manager Christina Perez said. "It's how they figure out the world. It's how they build muscle. It's how they make friends."

From swings and slides, the 2,500 square foot playground was completely designed by kids.

One of their preferences was to have it built in just one day, so the non-profit partnered with Target to make it happen, along with the help from the community.

"It's like a big party," Target Team Director Ray Rodriguez said. "We have music, we have food, drinks, and we have a lot of manpower to help out."

The project was Kaboom's 3,043rd playground. It will be ready for kids to come out and play the first week in June.

