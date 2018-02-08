Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A generous show of support has put the creation of new playground at Billish Park at Fortuna Bay Drive and Gypsy Lane ahead of schedule.

The park was the idea of two moms who couldn't wait for the City to provide a playground at the nearby park. More than 25 volunteers turned out to build the playground at the existing park, which only had a swing set and a climbing rock.

According to the women who started the fundraising drive, they are overwhelmed by the donations from local businesses and residents and the number of volunteers that showed up to help.

"Monday the equipment was delivered. We had a few volunteers that were able to help with unloading and organizing and getting ready for the volunteers that came yesterday. We had a ton of volunteers come out. And enough volunteers that we were able to build the entire structure in one day," co-organizer Jennifer Seymour said.

"Every person who's bought a cookie or made cookies or came to our events or donated items for the raffles, that's what it's all about. This whole community came together to build this," co-organizer Madelyn Garner said.

Volunteers have raised $78,000 on a goal of $75,000 and will contribute the money to more improvements.

According to organizers, they plan to have a grand opening of the new playground Aug. 18 at Billish Park.

