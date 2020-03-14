CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another red flag advisory was out on Padre Island Friday. It's the most serious of warning flags on the beach because it represents the high risk of rip currents and hazardous water conditions.

Members from the Je'Sani Smith Beach Safety Campaign were out on Mile Marker 213 Friday giving beach safety tips and campaigning their beach safety alert program. Volunteers have been handing out brochures on the flag systems with details about how to survive rip currents if anyone were to ever get caught in one.

"It's important to do this because as a parent I lost my son almost a year ago to date, Je'sani Smith, and if we can save one person from the same suffering as my family has suffered, then we've done our job," said Kiwana Denson, the founder of the Je'Sani Smith Beach Safety Campaign.

The organization wants to stress the important of swimming near lifeguards and focusing on the beach flags. Since Spring Breakers have an additional week off, volunteers will continue to pass out flyers each day, wanting everyone to go home the way they came.

