Volunteers from around the country are in Alice helping make dreams come true

Volunteers known as Care-A-Vanners are working with the Jim Well's Habitat for Humanity to build a single mom a home in Alice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a house on 4th Street in Alice that is going up quickly and that's because it's being built by a group of men and women known as RV Care-A-Vanners.

3NEWS asked Construction Supervisor Roger Harvey about what the group of volunteers represent.

”A Care-A-Vanner is a person that has a motorhome or a trailer, maybe a fifth wheel and they can more or less go to the website and look up and see a habitat build," he said. "And if they have those accommodations you can sign up for a build. They go to that location when they are supposed to and get with a team leader and they build a house.”

Many of the Care-A-Vanners have been doing the work for Habitat for Humanity for years. The City of Alice is just one of their many stops around the country where they are putting hammer to the nail.

Tom Wilcox is a Care-A-Vanner and said that he enjoys giving back to the community.

"This is the seventh year in a row that we’ve been here. We love the people, the people of Alice are wonderful people," he said.

Sandra Bowen is one of the members with the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board. She told 3NEWS that without the volunteers it would be tough to be able to do a house each year for the past 20 years.

”I don’t think so, I don’t think we would be able to," she said. "They're volunteers and they know how to do this from the ground up.”

Victoria Gonzalez is a bookkeeper in Alice and is having her future home built by the Care-A-Vanners. She told 3NEWS that her family greatly appreciates the assistance.

”For them to be able to do this yearly for people like myself, to help families, it’s a blessing," she said.