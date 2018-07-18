Corpus Christi (kIII News) — The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey is quickly approaching, and still the recovery continues.

While great strides have been made over the last 11 months, there is still much to do.

Much of the hard work is being done by volunteers. A group of them were in Rockport Wednesday helping to rebuild.

"I thought I had a roof. I thought it was good until we got these last few rains that came right through my ceiling fan and right through my living room," Rockport resident Graciela Romero said. "So I'm like, now what?"

Thankfully, a group of young volunteers from the Dallas-Fort Worth area came to answer that question for Romero.

"We have students from sixth grade to 12th grade, and so they are from all over, mostly Texas," said Cherish Mason of BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery.

The group is in Rockport for a week, but not for vacation. They are there to help Rockport residents like Romero bounce back from Harvey.

"Just pushing yourself, like 'Hey, we got to do this for the community,'" volunteer Ethan Vargas said. "I saw all the TV stuff about Hurricane Harvey and I said, 'Dang, I want to go help,' and I asked God, bring me down here to help, and I'm here."

It's hard work, and they are battling heat and mosquitoes, but to the volunteers it's a small price to pay knowing the sweat equity they put in will help a person in need; and they're willing to keep coming to South Texas until the job is done.

"The recovery effort is going to take probably around three years most likely, just because there are still residents who still can't receive help or they dont have the means to repair their homes on their own," Mason said.

The volunteers will continue working throughout the week and will be replaced by another group the following week until the recovery effort is complete.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII