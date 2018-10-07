Port Aransas (KIII news) — Volunteers continue to pour into Port Aransas and the other communities hard hit by Hurricane Harvey a year ago.

A group from La Crosse, Wis., came down for second time this year to help those in need. They will be headed back to Wisconsin this Thursday after working here two separate weeks this summer.

One group of volunteers was out this week working on rebuilding the yard of an elderly couple who haven't been able to clean up from Harvey.

17-year-old Rossellin Gaitan was one of those volunteers.

"I'm surprised how much is still left and how much damage there still is within a whole year. How much isn't done or isn't finished that, well, it did surprise me," Gaitan said.

14-year-old Hailey Brueggen was another volunteer with the Wisconsin group.

"On the news it's always when the hurricane is happening, those storm chasers and stuff with the winds always happening. And now you get to see the homes and how they looked now," Brueggen said. "Even a year after."

They are just two of the 48 volunteers, part of a church youth group, who are spread out in four teams to visit where homeowners need help to repair their yards and homes.

Another group was working on a roof and repainting a home ripped up by the high winds.

"I know a lot of people are still not in their homes and living in places they probably don't want to have to live. And so we're just hoping to help allieviate some of that, some of the pain," Brueggen said.

One of the group's organizers said his church has sent volunteers to many disasters across the country.

Chris Rogers is a youth and adult minister for the Diocese of La Crosse.

"We've gone to different ones, hurricane relief, tornado relief, flooding. We helped out after Hurricane Katrina," Rogers said.

All the volunteers we spoke with were amazed at how warmly they've been received by the town and those they're helping.

"I might just move down here someday. The people are so fabulous," Brueggen said.

