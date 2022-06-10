Volunteers needed as Jazz Fest approaches next week

The president of the festival told 3NEWS that inflation has caused pricing for some essential items to go up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jazz Fest held a media event to gear up for the upcoming event next week.

With three stages, 53 bands and 59 performances, the festival is in need of more volunteers. The president of the festival told 3NEWS that inflation has caused pricing for some essential items to go up.

"Inflation's gonna cause a little bit of pricing to go up, but not much," said Jazz Festival President Nick Martinez. "We're trying to keep it -- back in March we had a festival and we're trying to keep the prices the same. So we're gonna work with that and see what we can do, but we do not expect to raise any prices on the beverages or food or anything like that."

