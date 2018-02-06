As a part of National Paint Week, Sherwin Williams and Southern Painting are paying it forward to a Portland Veteran.

William Noonan served in the US Navy from June 1959 through May 1980. After 21 years in the service, 76-year-old Noonan retired and moved to Portland, Texas, where he currently lives with his wife.

Noonan is also a retiree of the Corpus Christi Police Department. Although he's retired, he hasn't slowed down. The veteran works two jobs; he volunteers on the USS Lexington in addition to working at Whataburger Field as an usher.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers gathered at Mr. Noonan's hope to give the exterior a fresh coat of paint. All of the supplies were donated by Sherwin Williams and Southern Painting, as well as the volunteers.

