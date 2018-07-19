CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Youth Sailing World Championships were winding down Thursday in the Corpus Christi Bayfront. Closing ceremonies will be held Friday evening.

Organizers said volunteers have been donating their time and labor all week to make sure the event is a success.

The planning committee for the Youth World Sailing Championships and Corpus Christi Yacht Club began organizing the event in February. Volunteers said they were honored to be helping.

"Breakfast service, launches," said 17-year-old Amille Bottom, a volunteer for the event. "Composting, a green event, launch boats, bring boats in."

Like many other young volunteers, Bottom has enjoyed getting to know the athletes.

"So cool to meet other 17- and 18-year-olds from around the world because so many of them are my age. That's been really, really cool, to meet all these people," Bottom said. "This is kind of history here. These people could be going to the Olympics in a few years."

Volunteer Chairperson Rosemary Vaseliades said they are separated into the race comittee, made up of judges, and the shore volunteers, who help the sailors prepare the boats for the big race.

"We wanted to make quite an impression on these young athletes, especially coming to Texas. Wanted to show them our warm hospitality. Such an awesome venue for sailing," Vaseliades said. "Wanted to put CC on the map."

The volunteers are also helping to keep our waters clean. The event's theme is to protect the future of the oceans.

Many of the volunteers come from the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, the Rotary Club and several high schools.

"Even if it's just a hello or good morning, I still get to interact and become acquaintances with them," said 16-year-old Jonah Ferguson, a student who volunteered for the event. "This makes me really want to get into the sport and become more competitive."

In the last three weeks the volunteers have worked at least 9,500 hours.

