CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door is getting a bit of a makeover Saturday, October 12.

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures brought in over 100 people to the Coastal Bend just to freshen up their facilities.

Volunteers helped out with everything from fresh coats of paint to staining the playground. The volunteers were stationed at the shelter itself and the administration building.

Employees at the Purple Door say they were more than grateful for the helping hand.

"I think it has a really great impact on clients, it's hard enough to decide that you're gonna go to a shelter but people I think have visions in their head of what a shelter is and we try really hard to not fulfill that vision" stated Francis Wilson, CEO of the Purple Door.

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures are made up by 'sabic' and Exxon Mobil is building the plastics plant in San Patricio County.

For more information on the Purple Door visit their website at https://purpledoortx.org/

