Corpus Christi (KIII News) — 63 students with the Junior Volunteers were able to give back to the American Heart Association thanks to a popcorn fundraiser.

On Monday the group presented a check for more than $2,000 to Christus Spohn Hospital.

The group worked for two hours every Wednesday for the entire summer to sell the popcorn to people visiting the hospital. According to the group, they will be doing the fundraiser again next year and hope to raise even more money.

