Volunteers starting to come back to Ronald McDonald House of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers groups are finally starting to trickle back into the Ronald McDonald House.

Fish Window Washers lent a helping hand with the task of shinning up the charity's windows Wednesday.

Since the end of the pandemic, volunteer groups are finally starting help again.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas CEO Michelle Horine said she could not be more pleased about the generous act of service.

"We have 25 guest rooms, 25 families to take care of every day, so it's a big facility to take care of. And we're just grateful to have volunteers in our community that can come help us," she said.

