SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Atascosa County say an 80-year-old Von Ormy woman who had been missing since Oct. 28 was found dead at her home "behind a seven-foot mound of household items."

Deputies with the local sheriff's office said on Facebook that they don't believe foul play played a role in Christine Fernandez's death, but a definitive cause of death has yet to be discovered. Her body has been sent to the local medical examiner.