First time voters in the Coastal Bend hit the polls

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Across Texas, we're seeing record numbers of first time voters. We went out to the polls to speak to a few of the first time voters to see why they felt it was so important to vote this time around.

"I wanted to make a difference and see the changes that really need to be happening in this world," first time voter Sheila Hernandez said.

Sara Jackson visited the voting polls for the first time ever with the help of her mom. Jackson has Autism and she wants to remind voters with disabilities to make sure their voices are heard this election season, and all young voters her age.

"Make sure to vote!" Jackson said. "Even special needs kids."

For registered voters who would like to hit the polls, early voting will be open until Friday, October 30.

