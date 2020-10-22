Want to vote by mail? Application deadline is Friday, Oct. 23

You can download the application from the Texas Secretary of State's website.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — If you are not able to make it to the polls during early voting or on Election Day, you still have time to vote by mail, but you must act now.

Friday, Oct. 23, is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Nueces County.

The application for a mail-in ballot can be found on the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Once it is filled out, you must mail it to your local election office, not drop it off in-person.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said if you don't think your application will make it to the elections office in time, you can email a digital copy before October 23. That gives you a little more time to mail in the hard copy.

“If you email us your application that puts a place holder for four business days, so you still have time to get your paper application in the mail to us,” said Sands.

If you have already mailed in your ballot and want to see if it was received, you can call the local election office. The ballot board for Nueces County will begin sorting through the ballot beginning October 22.