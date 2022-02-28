New rules regarding mail-in ballots lead to returns in Nueces County

Nueces County clerk Kara Sands said that less than 100 ballots have been sent back to residents for corrective action.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Some residents may not have had the opportunity to solidify their vote due to an incomplete voting ballot.

The elections office is still receiving mail in ballots from residents. Nueces County clerk Kara Sands said that less than 100 ballots have been sent back to residents for corrective action.

The new rules for voting are outlined in Senate Bill 1 that was signed into law back in September.

It requires that those who choose to mail in their ballots must provide either a Texas issued ID number, drivers license number, election ID certificate, or the last four digits of their social security number on the envelope.

"If you forget, and you put a phone number, you are going to get a call, you are given a change, the opportunity to correct it," Sands said. "So they are not rejected, you just need to come and take corrective action. You have until six days after the election to correct it. You have several days to take that corrective action."

Sands said that if residents have any questions to give the County's Election's Office a call at 361-888-0385.

