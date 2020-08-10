District Attorney, 105th Judicial District

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

The District Attorney (DA) represents the state government in the prosecution of criminal offenses and is the chief law enforcement officer and legal officer of that state's jurisdiction.

The prosecution is the legal party responsible for presenting the case against an individual who is suspected of breaking the law, initiating and directing further criminal investigations, guiding and recommending the sentencing of offenders, and are the only attorneys allowed to participate in grand jury proceedings.

The District Attorney supervises a staff of prosecutors, Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs), who represent the State and prosecute criminals on behalf of the District Attorney. Depending upon the system in place, DAs may be appointed by the chief executive of the jurisdiction or elected by the voters of the jurisdiction.

Mark A. Gonzalez, Incumbent (Democrat)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

I am the elected District Attorney since January of 2017. During this time, my office has had approximately 167 trials resulting in over 2,775 years in prison time, including 10 life sentences. In addition, we have processed over 37,000 criminal cases. We have successfully extinguished the backlog of cases we inherited. I have been practicing law and trying cases for over ten years. I am proud of the work my office has accomplished and the employees of the District Attorney's Office.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by those you serve? What is your response to this concern?

The number one concern is being smart on crime. We focused our attention on violent crimes and violent offenders rather than low level drug cases. We created specialized programs to assist victims of family violence, veterans with mental health issues, and victims of sexual abuse and trafficking. We created the cite and release program with the cooperation of area law enforcement agencies which has saved over a million dollars of taxpayer money.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: The use of virtual trials during the current COVID-19 pandemic will change permanently how the judicial system operates.

Please explain your answer.

All of our evidence has to be filed several days before trial and all trials must be scheduled and approved by the Supreme Court, the local presiding judge and the health department prior to commencement. The witnesses, jurors, attorneys and court personnel's health and safety has become the primary focal point in all trials. The logistics of ensuring a safe environment has consumed the majority of the discussions on how to resume trials safely.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: With the use of virtual trials on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what measures should be in place to protect the well-being of and guarantee equal access for individuals who are disabled, indigent and compromised because of physical or mental health issues?

The courts should provide all necessary technology to indigent jurors. Those who may be disabled or compromised should be able to advise the court of their issues ahead of time so that the court can accommodate and address their needs. The courts should make sure all CDC guidelines are followed.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

My top three priorities are retaining experienced prosecutors and victim advocates, enhancing the technology in the office, and creating a program to address mental health issues in the criminal justice system. In order to retain experienced staff we must be able to offer a competitive salary which will result in more efficient prosecution. Enhancing the use of technology will expedite the criminal justice process. Because of recidivism, we must address mental health issues.

Jon West (Republican)

Campaign Email http://jon@jonwestfornuecescounty.com

Website http://electjonwest.com

Facebook http://facebook.com/jonwestforda

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Over 20 years service to victims as a felony prosecutor, is my strongest life experience that qualifies me to be your District Attorney. With great power comes great responsibility. I realize that the District Attorney's ultimate responsibility is to make our community better and safer; whether it be by outreach programs that strive to prevent crime, counseling and rehabilitation for non-violent offenders, or incarceration of violent offenders. Victims' rights must always take priority

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by those you serve? What is your response to this concern?

The number 1 concern expressed to me during this campaign has been that victims are being ignored and to many cases involving violent crime are being dropped. I explain to people in the community that I understand every case matters, and everything we do matters. I recognize that every single case in our office, is the most important case for that victim. My office will handle every case with respect, dignity and dedication. Victims deserve 100% of our effort.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: The use of virtual trials during the current COVID-19 pandemic will change permanently how the judicial system operates.

Please explain your answer.

Prior to the pandemic, courts were operating in the 19th Century. With the forced transition to online hearings, there has been a focus to make court proceedings more efficient. In the past, all documents necessary for most court proceedings were prepared by the District Attorney's office. Now, documents are more accessible to all parties. I am optimistic for a cure to the virus; but, our judicial system needed to evolve to address the increased volume of cases faced by courts, regardless.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: With the use of virtual trials on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what measures should be in place to protect the well-being of and guarantee equal access for individuals who are disabled, indigent and compromised because of physical or mental health issues?

The judge of each court has the exclusive authority to determine their court processes and procedures; and, the District Attorney's office is required to comply. Meetings and discussions with professionals in the medical field, will enable the best and most current advice as to protecting the health and well being of all involved in our judicial process and insuring equal access to individuals who are disabled, indigent and/or compromised because of physical or mental health issues.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

My top priority is to re-establish good working relationships with law enforcement. Second, is to re-establish trust in the community. And, third is to encourage/enable prosecutors in my office to develop to their greatest potential. If we have better working relationships with law enforcement, more trust in the community, and prosecutors who strive to reach their greatest potential, we will realize a better/safer community. Making victims the cornerstone of our office will address these issues.

