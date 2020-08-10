District Judge, 347th Judicial District

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

The following information was gathered and compiled by the League and published in their Voters Guide and on Vote411.org.

Texas District Courts are the trial courts of general jurisdiction in Texas. "The geographical area served by each court is established by the Legislature, but each county must be served by at least one district court. In sparsely populated areas of the State, several counties may be served by a single district court, while an urban county may be served by many district courts."[1] The district courts often have concurrent jurisdiction with the Texas county courts.

As of September 2013, there are 448 district courts in Texas. District courts have one judge per court.

District courts have original jurisdiction in all felony criminal cases, divorce cases, cases involving title to land, election contest cases, civil matters in which the amount in controversy (the amount of money or damages involved) is $200 or more, and any matters in which jurisdiction is not placed in another trial court. While most district courts try both criminal and civil cases, in the more densely populated counties the courts may specialize in civil, criminal, juvenile, or family law matters."

Missy Medary, Incumbent (Republican)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

I have been an attorney for the past 31 years and have been the Presiding Judge of the 347th District Court for the last nine years. As an attorney, I practiced in District Court my entire career and have tried numerous Jury trials. As a Judge I have handled 1000s of felony, civil and family law cases.What makes a good judge? Integrity, fairness and the ability to do what is truly right for our community.I believe I have been this type of Judge and I would like to continue to serve you.

ISSUES: What are the most pressing problems facing the District Courts, and how do you propose handling these issues?

The judges all know what the most pressing problems that the trial courts face; how to keep the justice system moving even during a pandemic. We have continued to "keep the Justice train" on the tracks and will continue to do so in the coming months.The biggest issues facing your judges will be the backlog of cases and jury trials. Once it is safe to conduct jury trials, your judges will be handling criminal jury trials while keeping the civil and family law cases moving as well.

JUDICIAL SELECTION: Texas is one of the few states that elect judges. What changes in the judicial selection process, if any, would you recommend?

I believe that the people in my community should elect their judges, so I am not in favor of appointing judges to every bench. The People should speak through their votes. I believe that my community will research their judges and vote for the best person that can represent them. That being said, I believe that party labels should be removed from judicial races. As Judges, we rule according to the law and evidence and not according to someone’s party affiliation. The law is the same for all.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: The use of virtual trials during the current COVID-19 pandemic will change permanently how the judicial system operates.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

Virtual hearings are here to stay for many types of Court hearings. Instead of bringing an inmate over from the jail, we can have the hearing by zoom. (This cuts down on the manpower needed to bring a person to the court.) Five minute status hearings can also be handled this way so as not to waste the lawyer’s time, their client’s money and the taxpayer's money. Jury trials will always be at the courthouse in order to insure a constitutionally fair trial for the accused and the State.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: With the use of virtual trials on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what measures should be in place to protect the well-being of and guarantee access for individuals who are disabled, indigent and compromised because of physical or mental health issues?

Your Nueces County Judges have implemented a trial plan to proceed with Jury trials and in person hearings when we are, once again allowed to have them by the Supreme Court. We are ahead of the game because we have already addressed all issues in order to keep our community safe, including a proposed trial plan that all the courts will be following. As I have done for the last nine years, special accommodations are always made for the disabled, indigent and compromised citizens of our Community.

Deborah Rios (Democrat)

Campaign Email http://deborahriosforjudge@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 510-5806

Website http://deborahriosforjudge.com

Facebook http://@riosforjudge2020

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

I have 18 years of experience in the type of cases heard by a district court judge. I worked for an insurance defense law firm, as in-house counsel for a physician, and as a Child Support Asst. Attorney General which provided invaluable experience in handling large dockets. The majority of my time has been spent in a family law and criminal defense practice. In addition, I grew up in a lower middle class family in Corpus Christ that taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and empathy.

ISSUES: What are the most pressing problems facing the District Courts, and how do you propose handling these issues?

Backlog of cases will be the most pressing issue. The first thing I will do is increase the number of hearings held. I will implement a plan that will move family law cases faster and a plan to handle the criminal law docket in a way that addresses judicial efficiency while balancing the constitutional rights of those charged with crimes. Second I will ensure that bond hearings/risk assessments are held in a timely fashion to address the constant issue of jail overcrowding.

JUDICIAL SELECTION: Texas is one of the few states that elect judges. What changes in the judicial selection process, if any, would you recommend?

I would recommend reducing campaign contributions from attorneys to $500 instead of the current $2500 and $1500 from law firms instead of the current $15,000. I have made a pledge that if I am elected I will not accept donations from attorneys that practice in Nueces County. Texas should also require judges to participate in debates so that the public has more information to make an informed vote. Another option is to remove money altogether and have the public finance judicial elections.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: The use of virtual trials during the current COVID-19 pandemic will change permanently how the judicial system operates.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

I do not believe that virtual trials should become a permanent practice. A virtual trial sacrifices valuable nonverbal communication from witnesses, provides the judge with no control over the virtual environment leading to likely disruptions and raises serious questions of diversity and fairness if large segments of the jury pool are unable to participate because of a lack of technological skills or access to high speed internet. Ultimately obtaining a “jury of your peers” will be impossible.

VIRTUAL TRIALS: With the use of virtual trials on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what measures should be in place to protect the well-being of and guarantee access for individuals who are disabled, indigent and compromised because of physical or mental health issues?

The courts should remain open and in use to allow access to the indigent and disabled who are unable to obtain or use the technology needed to participate in virtual hearings. Jury rooms equipped with computers could be utilized for this use. Virtual trials are different and I do not believe that there are measures that can adequately protect this group. We should not allow virtual trials to be conducted on the basis of expediency but at the cost of fairness for those most vulnerable.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.