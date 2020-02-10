Voters Guide: Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

The following information was gathered and compiled by the League and published in their Voters Guide and on Vote411.org.

Duties: A member of the court with final judgment in all crimi- nal cases. the court must review all cases in which the death penalty is assessed. it also exercises discretionary review in other criminal cases and issues writs of habeas corpus. Base salary: $168,000

Term: Six-year term

Deberes: Un miembro de la corte con el juicio final de todos los casos penales. el tribunal debe revisar todos los casos en los que se evalúa la pena de muerte. También ejerce una revisión discrecional en otros casos penales y emite recursos de habeas corpus. Salario actual: $168,000.

Plazo: Plazo de 6 años.

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Background: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

Law Clerk- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals 1yr (1992-1992) *Private Lawyer- Criminal/Civil Defense 3yrs (1992-1995) *Appellate Prosecutor- Dallas, Houston, San Antonio 19yrs (1995-2014)

Judge- Texas Court of Criminal Appeals 5+yrs (2015-Present)

Mental Health: How should the Court of Criminal Appeals address mental health issues of those who come before the court?

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, along with the Texas Supreme Court, recently established the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health "to engage and empower court systems through collaboration, education, and leadership, and to thereby improve the lives of individuals with mental health needs and persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)."

Access to Justice: What opportunities are there, if any, to improve the state’s indigent defense system in criminal cases?

The Texas Indigent Defense Commission "provides financial and technical support to counties to develop and maintain quality, cost-effective indigent defense systems that meet the needs of local communities and the requirements of the Constitution and state law."

Other Issues: What other issues do you believe will be most pressing for the Court of Criminal Appeals?

The Court must follow the rule of law and ensure that the written law provides the even playing field that all citizens should expect from our judicial system. Judges must not be policy makers, but should instead decide disputes between parties to litigation, guided by reference to the constitution and laws, which are written by others.

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Website: http://facebook.com/JudgeTinaClinton

Facebook: http://facebook.com/JudgeTinaClinton

Twitter: @JudgeTClinton

Background: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

I am the presiding district court judge of the oldest Criminal District Court in Texas. I have 14 years experience as a trial court judge over a felony district, county criminal and municipal courts. I have tried over 400 trials in my career.

Mental Health: How should the Court of Criminal Appeals address mental health issues of those who come before the court?

The CCA is an appellate court so issues of mental health raised on appeal are the issues that may be addressed. The CCA also funds education programs and grants for judges, lawyers and prosecutors. Expanding the funding for additional education on mental health in criminal cases would make a vast difference in the entire criminal justice system.

Access to Justice: What opportunities are there, if any, to improve the state’s indigent defense system in criminal cases?

First, review cases of ineffective assistance of counsel closely. One can be ineffective not merely by not doing something they should have done but also for the lack of time they have based on carrying too heavy of a case load, based on ABA standards. Second, indigent defense attorneys must be given adequate resources for investigators, experts and other tools.

Other Issues: What other issues do you believe will be most pressing for the Court of Criminal Appeals?

(1) To help answer and educate members of the legislature on where bail reform is currently in Texas. (2) Review staffing needs for additional lawyers on writs that come into the CCA. (3) To consider using differing platforms to increase transparency to the public. (4) Diversify internships to give access to law students that have not traditionally been given access.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.