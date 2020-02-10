Voters Guide: Texas Justice, 13th Court of Appeals, Place 4 - Unexpired Term

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

The following information was gathered and compiled by the League and published in their Voters Guide and on Vote411.org.

Duties: Hears appeals on civil and criminal cases from lower courts in its district. base salary for chief Judge: $156,500. base salary for Judge: $154,000.

Term: Six-year term.

Deberes: Escucha apelaciones sobre casos civiles y penales de los tribunales inferiores en su distrito. Salario actual para Juez Presidente: $156,500. Salario actual para Juez: $154,000.

Plazo: Plazo de 6 años.

Jaime Tijerina (Republican)

Candidate has not yet responded to the League of Women Voters.

Migdalia Lopez (Democrat)

Candidate has not yet responded to the League of Women Voters.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.