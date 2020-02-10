Voters Guide: Texas Justice, 13th Court of Appeals, Place 6

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

Duties: Hears appeals on civil and criminal cases from lower courts in its district. base salary for chief Judge: $156,500. base salary for Judge: $154,000.

Term: Six-year term.

Deberes: Escucha apelaciones sobre casos civiles y penales de los tribunales inferiores en su distrito. Salario actual para Juez Presidente: $156,500. Salario actual para Juez: $154,000.

Plazo: Plazo de 6 años.

Nereida Lopez-Singleterry

Background: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

Experience matters, and I believe my diverse and vast experience in the legal field, litigating and presiding over thousands of civil and criminal cases, qualify me for this position. My diverse background and years of experience have strengthened my ability to review, research and ultimately rule on cases that is needed to serve as a Justice in the 13th Court of Appeals.

Access to Justice: What recent technological developments provide opportunities to improve the state’s indigent defense system in civil and criminal cases?

During my career as an attorney in private practice I had the opportunity to represent people from all walks of life. Zoom conferencing in the courtroom gives indigent individuals the opportunity to have access to the courtroom by simply pressing a button. This is a great development that must continue to be used, developed and improved in the future.

Mental Health: How should the Court of Appeals address mental health issues of those who come before the court?

The Court of Appeals does and should always respect the dignity of mental health patients. As jurists, the Court of Appeals has a duty to uphold the rights afforded to all people under state and federal constitutions. Individuals suffering from mental illness are no exception, and their rights should always be protected by the Court.

Responsibility: Which responsibility of a Court of Appeals justice is your highest priority and how do you intend to accomplish it?

Throughout my legal career I have always ben committed to following and applying the law fairly and accurately and will continue to make this commitment my highest priority. I have always respected the power of the court and will continue to use my best judgment with caution and restrain to see all parties are treated equally with dignity and respect.

What other issues do you believe will be most pressing for the Court of Appeals?

One issue is constituents trusting that their courts treat every one in a fair manner regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. I grew up from humble beginnings and learned the value of justice and fairness at a young age. I understand that each one of my decisions will impact someone's life and commit to always follow the law.

Clarissa Silva (Republican)

Candidate has not yet responded to the League of Women Voters.

